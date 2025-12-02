Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $294,000 in Capital Group International Equity ETF $CGIE

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 766.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

CGIE stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $34.99.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

