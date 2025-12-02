Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,701 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,701 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 19.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 746,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 33,547 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%.The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. The trade was a 7.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,558. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

