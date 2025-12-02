Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NEAR opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

