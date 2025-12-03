Chad Robins Sells 35,736 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CEO Chad Robins sold 35,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $703,284.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,834,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,777,823.52. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADPT opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 2.20.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 31.50%.The business had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.