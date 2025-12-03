Chad Robins Sells 35,736 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CEO Chad Robins sold 35,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $703,284.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,834,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,777,823.52. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 31.50%.The business had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $6,618,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

