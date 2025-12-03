Margaret Hayne Sells 9,333 Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $702,961.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,421,389 shares in the company, valued at $182,379,019.48. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Margaret Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $699,415.02.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

URBN stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,675,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $262,578,000 after purchasing an additional 142,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,879,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,654,000 after buying an additional 540,877 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $131,997,000 after acquiring an additional 50,837 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 16.5% in the first quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,571,000 after acquiring an additional 244,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

