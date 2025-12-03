Margaret Hayne Sells 9,333 Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $699,415.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,412,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,759,476.64. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margaret Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $702,961.56.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ URBN opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.67. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $80.71.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

