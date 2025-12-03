Mauro Ferrari Sells 8,750 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) Director Mauro Ferrari sold 8,750 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $493,412.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,601.96. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -724.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,202,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,201,000 after buying an additional 1,018,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. B. Riley raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

