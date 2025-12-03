Christopher Andrew Mancini Sells 2,355 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836.68. The trade was a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $99.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $108.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,105,396,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,351,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.