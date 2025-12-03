Kira Makagon Sells 14,798 Shares of Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock

Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) COO Kira Makagon sold 14,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $415,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 349,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,453.38. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ringcentral Stock Up 2.1%
Ringcentral stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -210.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25.
Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $638.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ringcentral has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.330 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ringcentral
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ringcentral from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RNG
Ringcentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ringcentral
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for Ringcentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ringcentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.