Sukumar Nagendran Sells 110,125 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 110,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $523,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,006,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,585.25. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sukumar Nagendran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Sukumar Nagendran sold 260,047 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,172,811.97.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $646,000.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,144.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 72,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 72,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TSHA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

