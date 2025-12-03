Mary Ann Tighe Sells 6,000 Shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Mary Ann Tighe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $532,980.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,760.85. This trade represents a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HHH opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.26. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $91.07.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $390.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.52 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth $5,322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 37.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Howard Hughes by 619.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 24.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 779,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,773,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

