Lori Koch Sells 9,011 Shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $41.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 36,148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $10,529,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

