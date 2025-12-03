Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,400 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $298,816.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,265,659.52. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $311,556.00.
- On Monday, November 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.53, for a total value of $305,942.00.
- On Monday, November 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $324,590.00.
- On Monday, October 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $357,560.00.
- On Monday, October 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.70, for a total value of $343,980.00.
- On Monday, October 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.71, for a total transaction of $335,594.00.
- On Monday, October 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.08, for a total transaction of $322,112.00.
- On Monday, September 29th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.25, for a total value of $325,150.00.
- On Monday, September 22nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.55, for a total value of $342,370.00.
- On Tuesday, September 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $7,363,089.79.
GWRE opened at $214.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.52 and a 200-day moving average of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $272.60.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
