Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,400 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $298,816.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,265,659.52. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $311,556.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.53, for a total value of $305,942.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $324,590.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $357,560.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.70, for a total value of $343,980.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.71, for a total transaction of $335,594.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.08, for a total transaction of $322,112.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.25, for a total value of $325,150.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.55, for a total value of $342,370.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $7,363,089.79.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.1%

GWRE opened at $214.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.52 and a 200-day moving average of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $272.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.