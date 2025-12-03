John Mullen Sells 3,000 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) President John Mullen sold 3,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $640,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 149,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,007,035.52. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $214.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.08 and a twelve month high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GWRE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the third quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Guidewire Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.