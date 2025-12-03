Erik Hoover Sells 6,005 Shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) SVP Erik Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $238,938.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,498.79. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DD stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 73.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 25,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 94,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 756,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,526,000 after buying an additional 99,667 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 33.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 524,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 132,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

