Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Allianz SE boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.95. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $131.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

