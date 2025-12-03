iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $120.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $127.07.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.