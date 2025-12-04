Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $11.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.8333.

HLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 106.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $63,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.65. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $424.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.00 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 2.44%. Analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

