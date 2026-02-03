Callan Family Office LLC Has $10.20 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 100,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 336,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after acquiring an additional 43,621 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 198.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

