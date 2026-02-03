Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2,744.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 68.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $215.73 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.47 and its 200 day moving average is $221.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.46 per share, with a total value of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. The trade was a 9.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $268.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

