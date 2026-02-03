United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 396.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $475.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $487.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $519.99.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.89, for a total transaction of $3,900,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,283,024.09. This trade represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total transaction of $10,617,975.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 519,364 shares of company stock valued at $248,945,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

