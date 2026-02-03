Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Valmont Industries by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $491.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.33.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI opened at $453.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $454.59.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.