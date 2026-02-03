WCM Investment Management LLC Has $1.21 Billion Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,525,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for about 2.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,214,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,414,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,861,845,000 after acquiring an additional 493,583 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,833,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,170,021,000 after purchasing an additional 408,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,502,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,523,000 after purchasing an additional 115,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,830,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,956,000 after purchasing an additional 359,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,551,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $97.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $756,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 266,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,233,356.22. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 8,800 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $828,696.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 289,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,267,488.52. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 220,666 shares of company stock valued at $20,728,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. Roth Mkm set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.