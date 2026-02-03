Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMI. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 357.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 254.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $491.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.33.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $453.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $422.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $454.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

