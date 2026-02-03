Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires 4,164 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Peak Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,341,000 after buying an additional 1,060,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $5,099,644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,385,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,035,000 after acquiring an additional 294,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,895 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of PG opened at $153.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $356.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.27. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

