Sollinda Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Sollinda Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $269.37 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $281.36. The company has a market cap of $151.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a net margin of 8.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. HSBC cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Argus cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.81.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

