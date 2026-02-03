Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,332 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $145,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
Republic Services Price Performance
Shares of RSG opened at $215.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG
Insider Activity at Republic Services
In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.46 per share, with a total value of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This represents a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.
Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Republic Services
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold’s getting scarce.
- End of America Update
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.