Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,332 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $145,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $215.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.46 per share, with a total value of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This represents a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

