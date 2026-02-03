Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $2.2235 billion for the quarter. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.05%.The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average is $95.92. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $114.44.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.5% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

