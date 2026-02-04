Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 11,785 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,709 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. waypoint wealth counsel increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $147.18 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.38.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 44,820 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

