Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 11,785 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,709 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. waypoint wealth counsel increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of QCOM stock opened at $147.18 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.38.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 72.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.
- Positive Sentiment: Zenith Auto AI strategy broadens growth beyond smartphones; management’s push into auto AI/edge compute supports a higher-margin, recurring-software opportunity that could re-rate the business over time. Qualcomm’s Zenith Auto AI Push Redraws Growth Mix Beyond Smartphones
- Positive Sentiment: Snapdragon Elite adoption in automotive (ECARX/Zenith) highlights product-led upside in software-defined vehicles and ADAS/AI features — a tangible revenue stream outside handsets. Will Qualcomm’s Next-Generation Snapdragon Elite Chip Fuel Its Shares?
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators note Qualcomm’s 5G and IoT businesses temper smartphone cyclicality, supporting a multi-year growth narrative if execution continues. Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM): Navigating Global Smartphone Challenges with 5G and IoT Strength
- Positive Sentiment: Notable portfolio activity (John Hussman increasing exposure) signals some institutional confidence that recent weakness creates a buying opportunity. John Hussman’s Strategic Moves: Qualcomm Inc. Takes Center Stage with 1.13% Portfolio Impact
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage stresses the results call and guidance as the main catalysts; expect volatile trading around the release as investors parse handset trends vs data-center commentary. Qualcomm (QCOM) Reports Earnings Tomorrow: What To Expect
- Neutral Sentiment: Across industry coverage, Qualcomm is included among semiconductors to watch as AI, 5G and auto electrification lift demand — sector tailwinds that could help earnings if end markets stabilize. Can These 5 Semiconductor Stocks Hit Earnings Target This Season?
- Neutral Sentiment: Several buy/sell reviews and valuation pieces weigh QCOM’s long-term story versus recent price weakness — useful for investors deciding whether to buy into post-weakness risk. Assessing Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation After Recent Share Price Weakness And Long Term Growth Narrative
- Negative Sentiment: Handset headwinds remain the principal near-term risk: analysts expect management commentary on phone chip demand and royalties to drive volatility and could pressure guidance. Qualcomm Q1 Earnings Preview: Handset headwinds, data center commentary in focus
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts have trimmed price targets ahead of earnings, reflecting near-term uncertainty and contributing to today’s weaker sentiment. Analysts reset Qualcomm stock price target ahead of earnings
Insider Activity
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 44,820 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.
The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.
