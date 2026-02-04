Machina Capital S.A.S. Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $586.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $596.89.

LMT stock opened at $628.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $516.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $646.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

