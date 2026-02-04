Peterson Wealth Services Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,917,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,855 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.73.

Shares of JNJ opened at $233.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $561.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $235.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

