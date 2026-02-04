Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $614,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,698 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 83,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. CCLA Investment Management increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $119,121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,112 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13.6% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 58,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $255.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.37. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $255.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $524,791.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,714.05. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $225.48 per share, with a total value of $50,733.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,554.76. This trade represents a 1.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

