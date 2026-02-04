4,615 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $759.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $757.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $654.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $1,057.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $790.64.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $950 and kept an “overweight” rating — a sizable increase that signals strong analyst conviction and adds meaningful upside to the stock. Benzinga

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

