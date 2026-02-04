Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 105,186 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $2,029,950,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,705,043,000 after purchasing an additional 610,215 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,664,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,417,587,000 after purchasing an additional 548,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,130,707,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Adobe by 3.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,137,724 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $827,043,000 after buying an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $271.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.02 and a 1 year high of $465.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.