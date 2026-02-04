Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.32.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $241.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $253.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

