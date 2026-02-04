Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 2,788 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $271.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.29 and its 200 day moving average is $340.48. The stock has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.02 and a 52-week high of $465.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

