Ban Seng Teh Sells 20,195 Shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,560.68. This trade represents a 86.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Ban Seng Teh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Ban Seng Teh sold 1,412 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.31, for a total value of $422,625.72.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $444.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.79. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $459.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Zacks Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, China Renaissance lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $325.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.57.

View Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results and AI tailwind: Seagate reported a better‑than‑expected quarter (EPS $3.11 vs. $2.77 est.; revenue $2.83B vs. $2.73B) and highlighted AI-driven demand and long‑term HAMR visibility, plus Q3 guidance of $3.20–$3.60 EPS — a key driver of today’s bullish sentiment. Article Title

Q2 results and AI tailwind: Seagate reported a better‑than‑expected quarter (EPS $3.11 vs. $2.77 est.; revenue $2.83B vs. $2.73B) and highlighted AI-driven demand and long‑term HAMR visibility, plus Q3 guidance of $3.20–$3.60 EPS — a key driver of today’s bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms have raised ratings/targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, Barclays, Wedbush, Bernstein and others), lifting the consensus target toward the low‑to‑mid‑$400s — supporting momentum and valuation re‑rating.

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms have raised ratings/targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, Barclays, Wedbush, Bernstein and others), lifting the consensus target toward the low‑to‑mid‑$400s — supporting momentum and valuation re‑rating. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and shareholder returns: Seagate declared a quarterly dividend of $0.74 (annualized $2.96); steady payout (DPR ~33%) reinforces income appeal for some investors and slightly cushions valuation concerns.

Dividend and shareholder returns: Seagate declared a quarterly dividend of $0.74 (annualized $2.96); steady payout (DPR ~33%) reinforces income appeal for some investors and slightly cushions valuation concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks coverage and momentum mentions: Recent Zacks pieces highlight STX as a long‑term growth/momentum pick amid AI-driven storage demand — media coverage can amplify buying but is secondary to concrete results and guidance. Article Title

Zacks coverage and momentum mentions: Recent Zacks pieces highlight STX as a long‑term growth/momentum pick amid AI-driven storage demand — media coverage can amplify buying but is secondary to concrete results and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed: Several insiders sold stock recently — CEO William Mosley sold 20,000 shares (~$8.59M; SEC filing) and EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares (~$8.93M; SEC filing); a director also sold a small stake. These large executive sales can raise short‑term caution among some shareholders. CEO Form 4 EVP Form 4

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.