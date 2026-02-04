AGF Management Ltd. Has $4.96 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $7,468,133.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,138.88. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $215,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,437,400. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 53,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,349 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stephens set a $173.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Key Headlines Impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.6%

CHRW stock opened at $199.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $202.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.39 and a 200-day moving average of $143.55.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

