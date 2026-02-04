AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 1,203 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. DZ Bank downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $596.89.

LMT opened at $628.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $516.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $646.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

