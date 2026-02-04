AMC Networks (AMCX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $581.8250 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $561.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.27 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AMC Networks Trading Down 4.1%
NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $336.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of AMC Networks
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AMC Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of AMC Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMC Networks
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) is a global entertainment company that specializes in the development, production and distribution of premium content for television and streaming platforms. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a portfolio of pay television channels in the U.S. and abroad, and offers direct-to-consumer streaming services that feature both original programming and licensed fare. AMC Networks is best known for critically acclaimed series such as “Breaking Bad,” “Mad Men” and “The Walking Dead,” and it continues to invest in new scripted and unscripted content across a range of genres.
The company’s core television networks in the United States include AMC, IFC, Sundance TV and WE tv, while its joint venture with BBC Studios supports BBC America.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Networks
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Ray Dalio Says Buy Gold. I Say Get Paid Every Month From It
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.