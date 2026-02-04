AMC Networks (AMCX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $581.8250 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $561.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.27 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $336.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 8.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 200,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 28,786.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AMC Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of AMC Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) is a global entertainment company that specializes in the development, production and distribution of premium content for television and streaming platforms. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a portfolio of pay television channels in the U.S. and abroad, and offers direct-to-consumer streaming services that feature both original programming and licensed fare. AMC Networks is best known for critically acclaimed series such as “Breaking Bad,” “Mad Men” and “The Walking Dead,” and it continues to invest in new scripted and unscripted content across a range of genres.

The company’s core television networks in the United States include AMC, IFC, Sundance TV and WE tv, while its joint venture with BBC Studios supports BBC America.

