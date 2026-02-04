Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.7% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $160,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98,917.0% in the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 57,898,088 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 20,464.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,553,753,000 after buying an additional 26,937,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA upped their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Phillip Securities upgraded Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $239.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.70.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $269.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.84. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

