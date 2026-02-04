Cisco Systems (CSCO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Cisco Systems to post earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $15.1146 billion for the quarter. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSCO opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. The trade was a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

