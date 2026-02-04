NetEase (NTES) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $4.0281 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Down 0.6%

NTES stock opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. NetEase has a 1 year low of $88.54 and a 1 year high of $159.55.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays set a $135.00 price target on shares of NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTES

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $3,234,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) is a Chinese technology company headquartered in Hangzhou that develops and operates Internet services and products. Founded in 1997 by William Ding (Ding Lei), the company has grown from an early web portal and e-mail provider into a diversified online services group. William Ding has served as the company’s founder and long-time leader, guiding its expansion into games, digital content and consumer services.

The company’s primary business is interactive entertainment: NetEase Games designs, develops and publishes PC and mobile games for domestic and international audiences, offering a mix of self-developed franchises and titles published under licensing and strategic partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.