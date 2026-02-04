International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $2.5212 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IFF opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Argus lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 884.1% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

