Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 34,988 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $370,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $269.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.70.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

