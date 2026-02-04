Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GPMT opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $103.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -13.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GPMT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Compass Point set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Insider Activity at Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In other news, Director Hope B. Woodhouse sold 14,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $39,619.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,942.10. This trade represents a 13.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 473.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 129,222 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9,425.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 996,647 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 948.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 141,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 128,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc is a specialty finance company that invests directly in commercial real estate debt. The company focuses on originating, acquiring and managing senior preferred and mezzanine loans secured by income-producing real estate across diverse property types, including multifamily, office, industrial and retail assets. Granite Point Mortgage Trust operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), providing investors with exposure to floating-rate commercial mortgage loan investments.

Granite Point’s investment strategy centers on structuring loans to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns, with portfolio allocations spanning senior loans, B-notes and mezzanine financings.

Featured Articles

