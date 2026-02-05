Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $31,000. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 45.2% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $552.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $496.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.40.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $610.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $739.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.18.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

