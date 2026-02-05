BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 78,351 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in eBay were worth $60,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $235,149,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in eBay by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,189,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $163,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,116 shares during the period. M&G PLC increased its position in eBay by 88.8% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,785,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $206,142,000 after buying an additional 1,310,373 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $62,986,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1,416.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 831,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,949,000 after buying an additional 777,109 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $374,540.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 91,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,848.74. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $470,597.40. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 44,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,814 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 30th. President Capital reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.66.

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

