IDEX Corporation $IEX Position Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,732 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 235.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IDEX by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,364,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,049,000 after buying an additional 1,559,124 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in IDEX by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 10,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 70.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in IDEX by 14.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 271,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting IDEX

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEX this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.29.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $212.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $213.83.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $899.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Featured Articles

