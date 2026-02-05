Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365,032 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 55,022 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $393,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $1,751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,901.36. The trade was a 18.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 44,820 shares of company stock worth $7,883,482 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

Key Stories Impacting QUALCOMM

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.